Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
C.L. "Pete" Taylor


1936 - 2019
C.L. "Pete" Taylor Obituary

C.L. "Pete" Taylor, 83, of Kittanning, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest Home.

Pete was born March 20, 1936, to the late Robert F. and Edith L. (Bowser) Taylor.

Pete was a very hard worker, working for dry cleaners in the Kittanning area, and then as owner of Highland Dry Cleaners. Pete also worked at Highland Pharmacy for many years and met a lot of people through the cleaners delivering clothes through the local areas and the pharmacy.

Pete bought the house in 1965, and made a home for the mother and father. Pete had an A type personality was a very meticulous cleaner of the home and yard.

Pete is survived by a sister Edith " Sissy" Hiles, of East Brady; a niece, Kim (Jay) Maycock, of Walkchalk; a nephew, Scott (Marcy) Hiles, of East Brady; great-nephews, Heath McCrea, of East Brady and Rodney J. (Pam) Hiles, of East Brady; a greatniece, Alisha Maycock, of Walkchalk; and a great-great niece, Keira Hiles, of East Brady

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. and Edith L. (Bowser) Taylor; brother-in-law, Rodney A. Hiles; a nephew, Robert Hiles; and a niece, Britany Maycock.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the funeral home, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Ed Walters officiating. Interment will be in the Tidal Cemetery.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

