Clair E. Slee, 88, of Kittanning, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital.He was born on March 25, 1932, in Freeport, to the late George D. and Dora Angeline (Montgomery) Slee Wilson.Clair was a member of Kittanning Church of the Nazarene.He was an U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.He leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, Dennis (Brenda) Slee, son, Roy (Jaime) Slee; grandchildren: Jason Campbell, Jessica (Adam) Moser, Evan (Meredith) Slee, Erica (Matthew) Slee, Dalton Slee and Johanna Schmela; great-grandchildren: Naomi Campbell, Gwyndolyn Moser, Eve Slee and Ellis Adams.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leota L. "Babe" Slee, who passed away on May 4, 2020; step father, Woodrow Wilson; brothers: Samuel, William and George Slee; half sisters, Pansy (Wilson) Thomas and Shirley (Wilson) Schrecengost.The family of Clair E. Slee will hold a private family viewing and service in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.In lieu of flowers, they ask that any memorial contributions be made to Lutheran Senior Life, VNA Hospice, 115 Nolte Drive Ext., Kittanning, PA 16201.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 23, 2020.
