Clara (Moorhead) Brison, 83, of Sagamore, died on Friday March 20, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
She was born on July 6, 1936, in Kittanning to the late Grant and Esther (McDowell) Moorhead, Sr.
She enjoyed sewing, making quilts, doing puzzles and playing cards.
Clara leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter, Connie McDonald of Kittanning; a son, Gillis Brison, Jr., of Sagamore; three grandsons; one granddaughter; six great grandsons; three great granddaughters; and a brother, Jack Moorhead of Kittanning.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gillis Brison, Sr.; sons Clifton Brison, Sr., and Homer Brison; two grandsons; a granddaughter; three brothers, Grant Jr., William Sr., and Robert Moorhead; three sisters, Alice "Sis" George, Dorothy "Toot" Craig, and Rosella "Babe" Ritchey.
Due to the current COVID-19 virus pandemic the family has decided to not have public viewing or services at this time.
Burial will take place in Tidal Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date
Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
