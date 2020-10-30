Clara E. "Cy" Younkins, 92, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born Sept. 27, 1928, in Applewold, Pa., the daughter of Harry Edward Younkins and Mary (Hooks) Younkins.

Cy lived in the Kittanning area all of her life and graduated from Kittanning High School. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and worked for the H. M. Pollock Co. retiring as the controller. Cy was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church and also volunteered for a local hospice group and HAVIN. Creativity was one of her gifts and loved painting and sewing. Cy used to make the clothes for her children and later in life helped take care of her grandchildren.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Susan Younkins Girardi, of Kittanning; granddaughters, Keily A. DiBugnara and husband, Michael, of New York, N.Y., and Kristy L. Perreault and husband, Andrew, of Hayes, Va.; and great-grandchildren: Prima and Romea DiBugnara, Andrew Miles, William Bradley and Matthew Dylan Perreault.

Cy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William C. Younkins, who died Nov. 2, 2002; and son, Bradley W. Younkins, who died April 19, 2017.

Relatives and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 155 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, Pa., with the Rev. Dana Wilmot officiating.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, Pa.

Contributions can be made in Cy and Brad's honor to Armstrong County Community Foundation, 220 S. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201, or HAVIN, PO Box 983, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Cy's family, please visit: bauerfuneral.com.