Clara Marie Boyer, 73, of New Bethlehem, went to be with the lord on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She fought a battle with pancreatic cancer at West Penn Hospice. She was born Oct. 1, 1945, in Kittanning, to the late Roy Floyd Kaufman and Clara Della (Reefer) Kaufman.
She is survived by son Alexander W. "Bub" Boyer, III and wife, Angela, of New Bethlehem; daughter, Bonnie, husband, Steven, Fulton, of Avonmore; 11 grandchildren: Mark (Elizabeth) Boyer, Bryanne Milligan and boyfriend, Michael Hockenberry, Kayla (Shawn) Reesman, Megan (Bryce) Carlson, Brandon Fulton, Nichole (Milton) Moronta, Chelsea Boyer and boyfriend, Josh Prynak, Alexander IV and (Jenna) Boyer, Dylan Boyer, Lynea Boyer, and Lyndon Boyer; she was lovingly adored by 12 greatgrandchildren and one is on the way; brother Ronald "Buzz" (Sally) Kaufman; and sister, Helen Milliron; sisterin law, Jane Cochran; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her husband, Alexander W. "Pete" Boyer, Jr.; father-in-law, Alexander W. "Mike" Boyer, Sr.; sister-in-law, Bernice L. Boyer; her sister, Betty Shaffer; and infant brother, Donald Kaufman.
Marie graduated from Elderton High School in 1965. She married her husband May 14, 1965, at Belknap United Church of Christ. They started their family in 1967, and lived in Boston Mass; until her husband's discharge from the U.S. Navy and moved to the area of Mahoning Dam, where her husband's family farm was. She attended IUP and received her Associates of Arts degree in Business. She retired at the age of 70, to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed and loved her family above all. She also enjoyed working at the Dayton Fair, playing BINGO, scratch off tickets, cooking for her family functions, women's Bible study, and going on bus trips to Salamanca. She will be deeply missed, loved, and cherished by everyone who knew her. If you were a friend, you called her by Marie. Be comforted by knowing she is rejoicing with her family and lord and savior.
Friends may call at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, from 1-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. from the Dayton Methodist Church, where friends may call from 10 a.m. Pastor Scott Rising from the Harvest Community Church will officiate. Burial will be in the McCrea's Furnace Cemetery.