Clarence C. Smoyer, 98, of Kiski Township, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at AHN-Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights.
Born Dec. 7, 1920, in Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Elmer James Smoyer and Olive Irene (Matson) Smoyer.
Clarence lived in Kiski Township, all of his life, and proudly served our country with the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked as an heavy equipment operator for Wray & Yount Construction for 25 years, and for Bracken Construction for 15 years, retiring in January of 1985. Clarence was a member of the Kiski Township American Legion. He enjoyed farming, hunting, and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. (Reichenbaugh) Smoyer, who passed away on Jan. 18, 1985; great-granddaughter, Sadie Smoyer; sister, Mabel (Smoyer) Richards; and a brother, Robert Smoyer.
Clarence is survived by his children, Ed (Linda) Smoyer, of Kiski Township and Gail (Marino) Marangoni, of Kiski Township; grandchildren: Jon (Jody) Smoyer, Amy (Link) Black, Jay (Jamie) Smoyer, Vince (Joan) Marangoni, and Chuck (Missi) Marangoni; great-grandchildren: Ben, Maddie, Brady, Caroline, Noelle, Lizzie, Katie, Emily, Ada, Viola, and Olyvia; nieces and nephews; and his close friend, Mark (Diane) Aul.
Friends will be received on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Curran Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A funeral service will held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. John Ludwig officiating. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.