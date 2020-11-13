1/
Clarence R. "Chub" Clouse
Clarence R. "Chub" Clouse, 80, of Adrian (Reesedale), died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 22, 1940, in Reesedale, a son of the late Harold and Rhoda Clouse.

He was retired from Eljer Plumbingware in Ford City. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as Air Police in China, for eight years. Clarence enjoyed word search puzzles and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Peggy Clouse; daughter, Amy Clouse and her caregiver, Georgeanne Fejko; brother, Jackie (Amy) Clouse; sister, Donna John; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Clouse.

The family will hold private funeral services.

Interment will be in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Adrian.

Arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
