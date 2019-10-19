|
|
Clarence S. Minteer, 77, of Kittanning (Manor Township) passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1942, to Orville and Betty (Klingensmith) Minteer in Warrendale, Pa.
Clarence was a self-employed truck driver and served in the U.S. Army with the Operating Engineers.
He was a life member of the Ford City Veterans of Foreign Wars and loved to fish, garden, tell stories and spend time with his grandchildren.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Verna (Wingard) Minteer, whom he married March 12, 1960; a son, Randall S. (Doris) Minteer, of Kittanning; two daughters, Melinda Sue (Mike) Mc- Donough, of Allison Park and Lisa M. Kough, of Kittanning; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Daniel B. Minteer.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Timothy Lewis officiating. Burial will take place in the Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.