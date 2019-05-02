Clifford L. Nolder, 88, of Kittanning, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at West Penn Hospital.

He was born Feb. 20, 1931, in Garretts Run, Pa., to Herman and Nancy Berdella (McGinnis) Nolder.

Clifford was retired from the U.S. Army with 20 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran with the rank of Sergeant 1st Class and he was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He formerly worked at PPG Industries in Meadville, where he retired. He also was a security guard for many years, retiring at age 83.

He was a Lutheran.

A lifelong member of the Kittanning Veterans of Foreign Wars, Clifford also enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Carole Ann Jenkins Nolder; daughter, Joni and Mike Parker, of Corpus Christi, Texas; son, Donald Smith, of Kittanning; eight grandchildren; 10 greatgrandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first born son, John Nolder, son, James Alan Smith; sisters, Lavera Beck, Betty Walker, Freda Nolder, and Julia Zimmerman; and brothers, John Nolder, Joseph Nolder, and Ambrose Nolder.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Webb officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.