Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Clifton A. Brison Sr.

Clifton A. Brison Sr. Obituary

Clifton A. Brison, Sr., 57, of Sagamore, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

He was born Jan. 19, 1962, in Kittanning, to Gillis, Sr. and Clara (Moorehead) Brison.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Clifton is survived by his mother, Clara Brison, of Sagamore; son Clifton A., Jr. (Cindy) Brison, of Worthington; three grandsons: Brett, Luke and Jeremiah Brison, all of Worthington; brother, Gillis, Jr. (Bobbi) Brison, of Sagamore; sister, Connie McDonald, of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gillis Brison, Sr.; brother, Homer Brison, Sr.; niece, Tracy Cogley; and two nephews John Cogley, Jr. and Bradley Cogley.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating. Interment will be Tidal Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

