Clyda M. Huffman, formerly of Ford City, Pa., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Lowrie Place in Butler, Pa.

Clyda was born on Dec. 2, 1921, in Mars, Pa., to the late William and Flossie Allender.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, William F. Huffman, Sr.; her son, William F. Huffman, Jr.; and her brother, Harry E. Allender.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Huffman and his wife, Victoria, of Gibsonia, Pa., and Neil Huffman and his wife, Raylene, of Butler, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Juanita Huffman, of Los Molinos, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Edna Mae Allender, of Greenville, Pa. She was also the proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

Clyda was a homemaker and a long-time member of Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was fiercely independent and was frequently referred to as "feisty." She had a great sense of humor, and she maintained a tenacious spirit throughout her life, that dated back to her days as a cheerleader for Mars High School. Clyda was not a fan of cooking, especially in her later years, but soon realized that she did love to dine out. She never passed up an opportunity to go out to lunch or dinner with her family.

Clyda was an original "gamer" and loved everything from board games to the casino, including cards, bingo and the lottery. She was an active member of several card clubs and bowling leagues until she decided, at age 90, to only play when they needed an extra player. An avid reader, Clyda especially enjoyed reading tales about the Old West. She was a lifelong fan of soaps, like "As the World Turns" and "Guiding Light." She tuned in every night for "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune."

Clyda and her husband, Bill, traveled extensively after Bill retired. She collected postcards from each place they visited and could entertain you with stories of their travel adventures for hours on end.

Clyda looked forward to family gatherings. Everyone was delighted when she would bring her legendary Angel Food cake with peanut butter icing. She will be greatly missed by everyone who loved and cherished her.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Lowrie Place for the excellent, compassionate care and kindness that you provided for Clyda over the past four ½ years.

Arrangements are private, under the direction of the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc., 238 Crowe Ave, Mars, Pa., and condolences are available at www.mcdonald aeberli.com.

Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township, Pa.

Memorial donations can be made to Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church, 810 Main St., Ford City, PA, 16226.