Connie Jane (Anthony) Klingler, 69, of West Kittanning, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born July 29, 1951, in Kittanning, to the late Edward Leo and Violet (Eddinger) Anthony.

Connie was a homemaker and a member of the VFW. She enjoyed crafts, playing cards and cooking.

She is survived by her daughter, Marlette Hoffner, of Florida; son, Hayden Klingler, Jr. and his wife, Katrina, of Vir- ginia; two brothers, Kenneth

Anthony and Richard Anthony, both of Kittanning; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hayden Klingler, Sr.; two brothers; and one sister.

Services will be private and are under the care of Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

