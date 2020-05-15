Constance Kathleen (Ebbitt) King
1962 - 2020
Constance Kathleen (Ebbitt) King, 58, of Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home.She was born March 14, 1962, to the late Harry and Patricia Ebbitt.She was an accountant at Sysco. Constance was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Kittanning. She enjoyed reading and vacationing at the beach with friends and family.Left behind to cherish her memory includes her sons, Travis (Cassidy) King, of Ford City and Jess King, of Kittanning; brother, Richard Ebbitt, of Kittanning; niece, Melissa Ebbitt and nephew, Jace Ebbitt, both of Kittanning; and a granddaughter, Addison King, of Ford City.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher.Private viewing and services will be held in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, with the Rev. Victor Baguna officiating.Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Kittanning.For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Viewing
At Funeral Home
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
