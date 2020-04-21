Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Cory Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cory A. Burns


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cory A. Burns Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Cory A. Burns, 45, of Kittanning, announces his passing after a brief illness, on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Born July 31, 1974, in Kittanning, the son of Robert G. and Lucille J. Burns.

Cory was a 1991 Armstrong Central graduate, participating in musicals, soccer and wrestling. He, then attended Clarion University for a short period, before entering the workforce. Most recently, he was a foreman, operator, and binder mixer for Verretec Composite Materials. As a very hard worker, Cory always found time to root for the black and gold, whether it was the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins or Pirates, he was sure to watch! A member of many local organizations, Cory enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, barbecuing, shooting pool and continuing the tradition of hiding the last Easter egg (Under his hat!)

Cory lovingly leaves behind his sister, Donna (Gino) Webb; his sister, Dixie Smith; his nephew, Joshua (Jennifer) Webb; and his niece, Amber (James Hiler) Warren; his great niece, Cypress Webb; his great nephew, Brennan Hiler; and great niece, Jaiden Hiler. Cory also leaves his girlfriend, Charlene Butler, and her grandchildren: Breauna Aungst, Nathan Aungst, Danika "Tink" and Delaney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lucille Burns.

A private service will be officiated by the Rev. Joshua Webb.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions, memories and condolences can be made to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, Kittanning. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -