It is with great sadness that the family of Cory A. Burns, 45, of Kittanning, announces his passing after a brief illness, on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Born July 31, 1974, in Kittanning, the son of Robert G. and Lucille J. Burns.
Cory was a 1991 Armstrong Central graduate, participating in musicals, soccer and wrestling. He, then attended Clarion University for a short period, before entering the workforce. Most recently, he was a foreman, operator, and binder mixer for Verretec Composite Materials. As a very hard worker, Cory always found time to root for the black and gold, whether it was the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins or Pirates, he was sure to watch! A member of many local organizations, Cory enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, barbecuing, shooting pool and continuing the tradition of hiding the last Easter egg (Under his hat!)
Cory lovingly leaves behind his sister, Donna (Gino) Webb; his sister, Dixie Smith; his nephew, Joshua (Jennifer) Webb; and his niece, Amber (James Hiler) Warren; his great niece, Cypress Webb; his great nephew, Brennan Hiler; and great niece, Jaiden Hiler. Cory also leaves his girlfriend, Charlene Butler, and her grandchildren: Breauna Aungst, Nathan Aungst, Danika "Tink" and Delaney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lucille Burns.
A private service will be officiated by the Rev. Joshua Webb.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions, memories and condolences can be made to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, Kittanning. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.