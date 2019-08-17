|
Cruz Robles, Jr., 81, of Ford City, formerly of Kittanning, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Born on June 21, 1938, and raised in New York, Cruz was the son of Cruz Robles, Sr., and Mary (Introna) Robles.
Cruz enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the early 1960s. He served honorably on a destroyer during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Our Naval forces were strong enough of a deterrent that Russia removed their nuclear arsenal positioned 90 miles off of the coast of the United States. Cruz and his fellow patriots performed with heroic valor in averting a nuclear crisis.
Years later, he was a police officer in North Carolina, as well as serving in the Army National Guard.
In 2018, Cruz was awarded Armstrong County's "Sportsman of the Year" after having participated, and won many medals, over the past several years in the Senior Games.
He moved to Pennsylvania in the early 2000s and spent the rest of his life there. He also was a long-time resident of the Balcony Towers in Kittanning.
He passed away peacefully in his sleep, having succumbed to cancer.
Cruz was recently preceded in death by his sister, Jeannie Robles Caruso, RN, on July 21, 2019. They were a year apart in age.
Cruz is survived by his brothers Daniel J. Robles, RN, in Spokane, Wash., and James B. Robles, in Water Mill, N.Y. As well as his dear friends, Cecelia Page and Frank Szymanski, in Kittanning.
At the Veterans Cemetery in Spokane, Wash., a gravesite service with Honor Guard, will take place in the near future.