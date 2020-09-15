Crystal L. (Aites) Long, 66, of Kittanning, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born May 23, 1954, in Kittanning, to the late Elmer and Elva Jean (Emminger) Aites.

Crystal was a former employee of Wal-Mart. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

Crystal is survived by her husband of 45 years, Larry Long; daughter, Cristie (Harry) Brink, of Kittanning; son, Larry (Tia) Long, of Kittanning; granddaughters, Emily and Alexa Long; and grandsons: Seamus Gross, Aiden Carlesi and Silas Long, all of Kittanning.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 11 a.m. until the time of a service at 1 p.m. with her cousin, Bruce Shaffer, officiating.

All those attending are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance while no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at one time.

