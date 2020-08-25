Cyndia Lee (Hoffman) Warren, 68, of Worthington, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, while surrounded by her family's love and God's strength, in her home.

She was born April 27, 1952, in Bay City, Mich., to the late William and Evelyn Hoffman, and grew up in the town of Fairgrove, Mich.

Cyndia is survived by her husband, the Rev. Roy D. Warren, Jr.; her daughter, Kara H. (Jason) Frantz; her son, Joel B. Warren; three grandchildren, whom she called her "jewels," including: Lilia, Andrew and Benjamin Frantz; and her sister, Kathi J. Piepenbrok; and including many friends and family.

Cyndia's life was defined by, and it radiated with her passionate love for her Savior, and as the song says, "It only takes a spark to get a fire going … you spread His love to everyone, you want to pass it on."

One word that may describe Cyndia as a wife, friend, mother and guide, is "given." She never missed a moment to give of the deepest parts of her heart that others may be blessed and warmed in that fire's glow. Hours and days were spent by her 5-year-old granddaughter's side, as she fought cancer. Months and years were spent being a faithful follower of Christ, and a humble leader of His people. Finally she has now heard the words "Well done thou good and faithful servant. Thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things. Enter thou into the joy of the Lord." We gather and say our final "goodnight I love you, see you in the morning! We will see you on the other side in Glory."

Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, PA 16262. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in the funeral home with her husband, the Rev. Roy Warren, pastor of Christ Our Rock Bible Church, officiating. Interment will follow in McVille Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Cyndia's memory to Children's Hospital Oncology Department, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Per the Governor's orders regarding COVID-19 virus, a face mask or covering will be required as well as no more than 25 people in the building at one time.

