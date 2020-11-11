1/
Cyril Wilson "Moe" Wells
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cyril's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cyril Wilson "Moe" Wells, 98, of Ford City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born Oct. 1, 1922, in St. John's, Newfoundland, to Pierce and Anna Wells.

A retired welder at PPG Industries, Ford City, he was a former vice president and president for the PPG union. A U.S. Navy veteran, he served during World War II. He was of the Methodist faith. Moe enjoyed playing cards, horse racing and dog races. He liked hunting and fishing. His other memberships included the Ford City Eagles.

Survivors include son, Rickey Wells; sister, Elma Dean, of Erie; and his dog, "Kane."

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabeth Dzugan Wells; daughter, Dixie Wells; and brother, Harold Wells.

Private services will be held.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeff Mantini Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Hi Rick, I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of your father. My deepest condolences.
Boomer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved