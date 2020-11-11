Cyril Wilson "Moe" Wells, 98, of Ford City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born Oct. 1, 1922, in St. John's, Newfoundland, to Pierce and Anna Wells.

A retired welder at PPG Industries, Ford City, he was a former vice president and president for the PPG union. A U.S. Navy veteran, he served during World War II. He was of the Methodist faith. Moe enjoyed playing cards, horse racing and dog races. He liked hunting and fishing. His other memberships included the Ford City Eagles.

Survivors include son, Rickey Wells; sister, Elma Dean, of Erie; and his dog, "Kane."

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabeth Dzugan Wells; daughter, Dixie Wells; and brother, Harold Wells.

Private services will be held.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.