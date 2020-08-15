D. Jean Hooks, 87, of North Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.

She was born Jan. 24, 1933, in Manor Township, to William J. and Olive Guthrie Boarts.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Jean enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include daughter, Bonnie Hess, of Ford City; sons, Tom and Jackie Hooks, of Freeport and Steve Hooks, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Tommy, Jessica, Russell, Mike, Kevin, Steven, Danielle and Jesse; step grandchildren, Donnie and Robin; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Eleanor Claypool, of Ford City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn Russell Hooks, who died Jan. 13, 2020; daughter, Rita Forester; grandson, Brent; brothers, Ken Boarts and William J. Boarts, Jr.; and infant sister, Betty Jane Boarts.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.