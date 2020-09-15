D. Patricia Boyer, 85, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 11, 2020, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born April 19, 1935, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Raymond H. and Helen A. Russell Toy and was a graduate of Kittanning High School.

She married Raymond Darl Boyer on June 25, 1955, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2019.

Pat was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church and was retired from J.M. Smucker Co. in New Bethlehem.

Survivors include four daughters: Linda Clinger of Limestone; Elaine (Stacy) Weeter of New Bethlehem; Sharon Boyer and Mike Davis of Morehead City, N.C., and Lisa (Bryan) Sayers of Distant; nine grandchildren: Jason (Nici) Truitt of Brooklyn, Michigan; Steven (Hillary) Truitt of Shippenville, Ross (Jess) Weeter of Shelocta, Seth Snyder of Selbyville, Delaware; Korban (Candace) Snyder of Fairmount City, Leah (David) Crowley of Dayton, Ohio; Jenna (Brandon)

McIntyre of Distant and Torrie and Hallee Sayers, both of Distant.

Pat is also survived by 10 great grandchildren.

She was the last surviving member of her family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Jim Toy, Melvin "Pink" Toy, Donnie Toy and Michael Toy; sister, Shirley Frantz, and a sonin law, Michael Clinger.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

A private family funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with the Reverend Randy Evans, Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

The service will be live streamed at 1 p.m. on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.

In order to comply with the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested.

Interment will take place in the Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of D. Patricia Boyer to the Edgewood Heights-Garden Project, 612 Keck Ave., New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214 (www.cfvna.org/donations. asp)

Online condolences may be sent to Pat's family at: rupertfuneralhomes.com.