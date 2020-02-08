Home

Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
D. Patricia Simpson


1928 - 2020
D. Patricia Simpson Obituary

D. Patricia Simpson, 91, of Gibsonia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

She was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Climax, Armstrong County, the daughter of James Walter Clever and Florence Belle (Spangler) Clever.

Patricia lived in the Templeton and Smicksburg areas, most of her life and was of the Presbyterian faith. She loved caring for her home and family. Patricia's favorite hobbies were working on jigsaw puzzles, playing BINGO and cards, and traveling to the casino.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Linda G. Hershey and husband, Lee McCullough, of Valencia, Pa.; step-son, Jeral Simpson and wife, Donna, of North Dakota; grandchildren, Mark Simpson and Lori Simpson; great-grandsons, Jake and Will Simpson; sisters, Helen Master and Carol Delacour, both of Kittanning; numerous nieces and nephews; and the mother of her grandchildren, Sharon Hamilton, of Arizona.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents; loving husband, G. Richard "Dick" Simpson, who died in 1991; brother, Donald A. Clever; and sisters: Saramelda Lopez, Betty Jane Rupp and Peggy Wright.

Services will be private, per the family's request. Burial will be in Georgeville Cemetery, Smicksburg. Contributions can be made in Patricia's memory to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or visit, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Patricia's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

