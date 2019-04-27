Daisy G. Edwards, 82 of Pocahontas, lll., died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, Ill.

She was born on April 21, 1937, in Kittanning, the daughter of Albert and Moss (nee Klingensmith) Sheasley.

On Aug. 20, 1957, she married James A. Edwards. He survives in Pocahonta, Ill.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Highland, Ill.

Daisy was born in Pennsylvania, and after high school she attended nursing school, becoming a registered nurse. She and her husband moved to Granite City, Ill., where her husband found a job at the steel mill. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, as a RN, in the ICU for 30 plus years. In retirement, she worked at Farmers Restaurant as a cook and baker. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren. She always had a garden and canned the produce. She loved baking and each of her children got their favorite type of pie for special meals. She started baking cookies in October for Christmas. She loved to read and crocheting was a favorite past time.

Survivors include her husband, James A. Edwards, of Pocahontas, Ill.; daughter, Linda C. Stack, of Pocahontas, Ill., sons, James R. "Jim" (Donna) Edwards, of Granite City, Ill., and Stephen P. (Karen) Edwards, of Pocahontas, Ill., daughter, Rebecca S. "Becky" (Jeff) Vinson, of Granite City, Ill., son, Mark A. Edwards, of Pocahontas, Ill., daughters, Christina R. Kicklighter, of Collinsville, Ill., and Melissa A. Howard, of Collinsville, Ill., grandchildren, Bobbi Jo (Jeremy) Du- Bois, Amy (Tyler) Koehn, Jamie

Edwards, Jenny Edwards, Amber (Nick) Spaeth, Angela (Brennon) Scott, Alyssa Edwards, Zachary (Tia) Vinson, Noah Vinson, Jacob Kicklighter, and Emma Howard; great-grandchildren, Trinity Darst, Micah Darst, Peyton Darst, Sophia Darst, Belle Koehn, Aurora Koehn, Jasmine Koehn, Abel Badgett, Isabella Edwards, Neveah Scott, Emilia Scott, and Sullivan Vinson; brother, Richard Sheasley; and sisters, Linda Boyer, Ruth Bowser, and Lillian Watcher.

She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Sheasley; her mother, Moss (nee Klingensmith) Sheasley; her infant son, Charles Edwards, who died in 1964; brothers, William Sheasley, Eugene Sheasley, and James Sheasley; and sisters, Marge Bureau and Betty Ferotte.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, Ill. Private funeral services will be at First Baptist Church in Highland, Ill., with the Rev. Rob Kirbach officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery.