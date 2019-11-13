|
|
Dale B. "Tony" Neigh, 91, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1927, to Fred D. and Maude (Richey) Neigh in Dayton.
Tony was the owner/operator of the former Neigh's Service Station, Dayton.
He was an U.S. Navy veteran, serving during World War II.
Tony was a member of the Dayton American Legion.
Tony is survived by his companion, Catherine "Kitty" Buzzard, of Dayton; a brother, Floyd Neigh, of Dayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold Neigh; and a sister, Gladys Neigh.
Private family services will be held. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carsonboyer.com.