Dale Daudet, 71, of Shelocta, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Beverly, daughter, Michelle, "son" Daniel, grandchildren: Madeline, Allison, and Evan, sister-in-law Barbara Stubrich, brother-in law Donald Stubrich, brother in-law Terry Troutman, as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and George Daudet.

Dale was a member of the Shelocta Presbyterian Church, Army Reserves, Freemasons Coudersport Consistory, NRA, and the Kittanning Elks Lodge.

Dale lived a full and vibrant life. A lover of classic cars, great jokes, and amusing stories, of which he had plenty in his last days. He enjoyed spending every moment he could with his wife, family, and grandchildren. In addition, Dale loved spending his weekends watching Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football, as well as NASCAR and Indy Racing.

He will be laid to rest where he was able to relax the most - in Hilton Head, S.C. A memorial service and celebration of a life well lived will be held in Pennsylvania at the end of April. Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP. com.