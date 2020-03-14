|
Dale Louis McIntyre, 85, of Fairhope, Ala., formerly of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Thomas Hospital.
He was born May 21, 1934, in Mahoning, Pa., to Percy Edward and Rhodabelle (Grates) McIntyre.
He spent the majority of his career working for the railroad company, GATX.
He was the family jokester and could make anyone laugh, he loved to go fishing, was an avid card player, enjoyed watching his Pittsburgh Steelers and above all spending time with his family.
He married his high school sweetheart, Vivian Ruby Mauthe, whom he called "Blondie" on July 11, 1955. He gained another family in her's and always considered Ruby his second mother. Together, they would raise four children and move from Pennsylvania to Ohio, New Jersey, Indiana and lastly Alabama. They would become grandparents – and even great-grandparents enjoying the company of each other and their family more than anything else. What we wouldn't give for one more spaghetti dinner or to hear him say, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream" just one more time.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Vivian McIntyre, of Fairhope; a daughter, Linda Lankford (Terry), of Terre Haute, Ind.; a son, Donald McIntyre, of Fairhope, Ala.; a daughter, Vivian "Diane" Cruse, of Struthers, Ohio; a daughter, Cindy McAllister (Matt), of Daphne, Ala.; a granddaughter, Ashlea Garofola (Aaron), of Louisville, Ky.; a granddaughter, Terri Ocheltree (Kyle), of Terre Haute, Ind.; a granddaughter, Hopelynn Bell of Struthers, Ohio; a grandson, Brent Vrabel, of Pensacola, Fla.; and a granddaughter, Alexi Felty (Rob), of Fairhope, Ala.; all of his great-grandchildren: Mackenna, Allayna, Mason Dale and Landon Garofola; Ava Ocheltree; Andrew Vrabel; Sage and Rowan Felty; a sister, Dotty Bowser, of Kittanning; sister in law, Nila Gabler (Jack), of Vero Beach, Fla.; and several special nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his mother-in- law, Ruby Mauthe; father-in-law, Van Allen Mauthe; his four brothers Jack, Ray, Victor and Louis; and sister, Sandy Jones.
Dale was loved immensely by his family and his legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all those to come after. His granddaughter and even his great-grandson carry on his name. Dale's wishes were to spend his eternity back home again in Pennsylvania, so his ashes will be spread there at a later date.
"We would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord." -2 Corinthians 5:8.