Dan Koff- man, 58, of Rural Valley, formerly of Cowansville, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in his residence.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1960, in Kittanning, to the late Charles K. and Mary Ellen (Garlitz) Koffman.
Dan loved hunting and fishing.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving companion of 39 years, Mary Powell, of Rural Valley; brothers: Jim (Donna) Koffman, of Worthington, Raymond (Chris) Koffman, of Iselin, Ronald Koffman, of Meadville, and Charles L. Koffman, of Adrian; sister, Kitty (Rick) Kittlinger, of Oil City; step-son, Steve (Jennifer) Perell, of Monaca; step grandson, Colton Perell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Sandy, Sherry, and Tom.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 5 p.m. until time of memorial services at 6 p.m. with his brother-inlaw, Pastor Rick Kittlinger, officiating. Family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201, to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.snydercrissman.com.