Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Koffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Koffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Koffman Obituary

Dan Koff- man, 58, of Rural Valley, formerly of Cowansville, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in his residence.

He was born on Aug. 20, 1960, in Kittanning, to the late Charles K. and Mary Ellen (Garlitz) Koffman.

Dan loved hunting and fishing.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving companion of 39 years, Mary Powell, of Rural Valley; brothers: Jim (Donna) Koffman, of Worthington, Raymond (Chris) Koffman, of Iselin, Ronald Koffman, of Meadville, and Charles L. Koffman, of Adrian; sister, Kitty (Rick) Kittlinger, of Oil City; step-son, Steve (Jennifer) Perell, of Monaca; step grandson, Colton Perell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Sandy, Sherry, and Tom.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 5 p.m. until time of memorial services at 6 p.m. with his brother-inlaw, Pastor Rick Kittlinger, officiating. Family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201, to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now