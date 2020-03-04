|
Daniel Grayson Tomlin, 34, of North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Wilmington, N.C.
He was born Sept. 16, 1985, in Swindon, England, to Gregory Tomlin and Pamela Brown Tomlin.
Daniel was retired from the U.S. Army. He served two tours in Iraq.
He enjoyed fishing, Mountain Dew and his pup named Grut. Daniel loved to travel, spending time with his friends and family and was an avid gamer.
Survivors include his daughter, Makenna Tomlin, of Ford City; his father, Gregory Tomlin, of Virginia; his step father, Rufus Phenis, of Indiana; sister, Claire Tomlin, of Alabama; and brothers, Gareth Yeoman, of Indiana, and Robbie Adams, of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and a daughter, Alexis Tomlin.
Friends and family will be received from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eric Damon officiating.