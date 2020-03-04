Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Tomlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Grayson Tomlin


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Grayson Tomlin Obituary

Daniel Grayson Tomlin, 34, of North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Wilmington, N.C.

He was born Sept. 16, 1985, in Swindon, England, to Gregory Tomlin and Pamela Brown Tomlin.

Daniel was retired from the U.S. Army. He served two tours in Iraq.

He enjoyed fishing, Mountain Dew and his pup named Grut. Daniel loved to travel, spending time with his friends and family and was an avid gamer.

Survivors include his daughter, Makenna Tomlin, of Ford City; his father, Gregory Tomlin, of Virginia; his step father, Rufus Phenis, of Indiana; sister, Claire Tomlin, of Alabama; and brothers, Gareth Yeoman, of Indiana, and Robbie Adams, of Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and a daughter, Alexis Tomlin.

Friends and family will be received from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eric Damon officiating.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -