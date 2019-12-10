|
Daniel Patrick Lorigan, 51, of Worthington, died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born Dec. 15, 1967, in Anderson, Ind., son of Daniel Lorigan (Joann Tyrrell) and the late Elaine (Croteau) Lorigan, and lived in the area for 20 years.
Daniel was a health and physical education teacher (K-12) at East Allegheny as well as an EMT for more than 25 years in Freeport.
He attended Harvest Community Church. He belonged to the Kittanning Elks Lodge No. 203 and was a 10-year member of Armstrong Community Theater. Daniel was a card carrying member of Pennsylvania Giraffe Hunters and an official guru of the giraffe.
He was an avid hunter and golfer. He was an avid runner, completing many 5Ks and the full Columbus Marathon. He liked baseball and softball, playing in many leagues. He enjoyed bowling, hockey and the Elks golf league. He coached youth hockey, basketball and baseball. He was a girl's softball coach at East Allegheny High. He loved cruises. Daniel volunteered his services after 9/11 in New York City, and in Florida, during Hurricane Andrew. He was a youth camp counselor at Whitehall Church camp. He also liked singing karaoke, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, riding dirt bikes, skiing, fishing and archery league. Most of all, his greatest joy came from his relationship with the love of his life, Leslie, their upcoming wedding, and sharing a lifetime of love together.
Daniel is survived by his father, Daniel Lorigan (Joann Tyrrell); daughter, Sarah Lorigan, of Kittanning; son, Jacob Lorigan, of Kittanning; fiancée, Leslie Kramer, of Slippery Rock; step-daughter, Alyssa Arblaster, of Slippery Rock; sister, Lisa (Daniel) Cousins, of Templeton; nieces, Lyric Bowser and Lyndsey Tyrrell, of Pittsburgh; nephew, Chandler Cousins, of Spring Church; niece, Victoria (David) Solomon, of Monaca; and numerous other relatives in Joliet, Illinois, Providence, Rhode Island and Kittanning.
In addition to his mother, Elaine Eva Lorigan, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mary Alice Lorigan; and Albert and Jean Gasselin.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Greiner, of Harvest Community Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Daniel's honor to Children's Hospital, The Kidney Foundation, or The . For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.