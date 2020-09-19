1/
Danielle Melia Placek
Our dear daughter, Danielle Melia Placek, 38, of Ford City, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.

She will be sadly missed by her father, Col. John S. Placek, of Worthington; her mother, Mary E. Anthony, of Butler; and her companion, Thomas Holizna, of Ford City. She also leaves behind two brothers, John S. Placek, II and Steven Placek; and last but not least, her two adorable children, Parker and Lilly, of Ford City.

May you rest in peace Danielle, and God bless you. Arrangements were private.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
