Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Darlene M. French


1958 - 2020
Darlene M. French Obituary

Darlene M. French, 61, of Flushing, N.Y., died Saturday. Feb. 8, 2020, in Flushing, N.Y.

She was born May 11, 1958, in Buffalo, N.Y., daughter of Thomas and Mary (Mc- Guinness) French.

Darlene, when able, enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, especially latch hook, working in her school cafeteria, listening to music and dancing. Darlene was a special needs girl who was very kind and loving. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed making people smile.

Surviving are her mother, Mary McGuinness, of Yankton, S.D., three sisters: Marlene (Robert) Welch, of Wattersonville, Minnie (Ted Chandler) Chivas, of Anaheim, Calif. and Tina French, of Yankton, S.D.; two brothers, John (Sherry Jaurrieta) French, of Faxon, Okla., and Bill (Terri Swinnie) French, of Paramount, Calif. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Thomas L. French; and one brother, Thomas French.

Friends will be welcomed at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will follow in the Ford City Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.welchfh.com.

