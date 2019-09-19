|
Darlh Lee (Cornell) Morris, 87, of Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family after battling lymphoma for 17 years and pancreatic cancer for the last two years.
Born in Uledi, Pa., Dec. 5, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Floyd A. Cornell and Audrey (Wasson) Cornell. She married the Rev. Eugene James Morris on Aug. 5, 1961; they were married for 58 years.
Friends will be received Friday, Sept. 20, from 6-9 p.m. at the Rairigh- Bence Funeral Home, of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St.
Additional viewing will be at the Wesleyan Methodist Church at the corner of 12th and Church streets, Indiana, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. Her funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ben Blowers will officiate.
Burial will take place in the Zion Wesleyan Methodist Cemetery in Sandy Lake, Mercer County.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to be made to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center: 100 Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201 or the hospice team with AsceraCare: 100 CTC Drive No. 110, Johnstown, PA 15904 for the outstanding care and love given to Darlh.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.