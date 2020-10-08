1/
Darrin L. Krecota
1973 - 2020
Darrin L. Krecota, 47, of Ford City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in ACMH Hospital Emergency Room on Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1973, in Kittanning, to John and Margaret (Stivenson) Krecota.

Darrin was devoted to the Catholic faith. He retired as a mechanical engineer to pursue his dream job of being an usher for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and University of Pittsburgh basketball and football games. Darrin was an avid hunter and fisherman who also enjoyed farming and he even restored the family barn. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Shelly (Cousins) Krecota, whom he married on Feb. 29, 2004; his parents, John and Margaret Krecota; step daughter, Leah (Freeman) Lloyd and husband Nick, of, Kittanning; grandchildren, Duncan and Landan Lloyd; and brothers, Jason (Charlene) Krecota, of Kittanning and Christopher (Natalie) Krecota, of Ford City.

Family and friends of Darrin will be received 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of blessing service at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Tyler Bandura officiating.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

Burial will follow in Cochran Cemetery.

Family asks that any memorial contributions be given to the American Heart Association.

For more information or to send an online condolence please visit: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
