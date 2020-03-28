|
David Charles "Chuck" Smith, 67, of Worthington, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home after a brief, yet courageous, battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on May 4, 1952, in Worthington, to Mary E. (McGrady) and the late Herbert C. Smith.
He was a 1970 graduate of Worthington High School.
Mr. Smith was a retired truck driver. During his life, he enjoyed spending time hunting, golfing, boating, camping, snowmobiling and traveling out west with his wife in their RV. He also loved spending time with his family and grandsons.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Laurel (Bricker) Smith. Father to Dawn (Greg) Toy, of Worthington, Chandra (Gary) Holback, of Worthington, and David (Todd) Smith, of Philadelphia. Grandfather to Cameron and Spencer Toy, of Worthington and Brendan Smith, of Manorville. Brother of Jeff (Jackie) Smith, of Worthington and Sandy (Rick) Merryman, of Slate Lick. Uncle to Melissa and Lacey Smith and Cassie and Carrie Merryman.
He is also survived by his mother, Mary Smith, of Worthington.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert C. Smith, as well as his grandparents. He will be greatly missed by his family.
Per Chuck's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral services. A private memorial service will be planned sometime in the future to honor his memory.
