David E. Loose, 88, of Chicora, died Wednesday April, 29, 2020, at home.He was born Oct. 13, 1931, in Bradys Bend to the late John V. and Nellie M. (Snyder) Loose.He retired as a laborer for U.S. Steel and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.David loved gardening, hunting and watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.He married his wife of 66 years, Shirley Loose, of Chicora, at the Alliance Church in East Brady. David is also survived by two sons, David B. Loose, of Chicora, and John L. (Darlene) Loose, of Saucier, Miss.; brothers: Paul Loose, Harvey (Barbara) Loose, Dennis Loose and Robert (Shirley) Loose; sister, Muriel (Bill) McLay; grandchildren: Ben Loose, Nicolette (R.C.) Funkhouser, Angela (David) Trisler and Johnny Loose; great-grandchildren, Cadence Funkhouser, Tyler Loose and Angela and David have one on the way.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Glenn D. Loose who passed away Sept. 25, 2004; and an infant brother, Jon Loose.A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Paul Debacco officiating at Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.Interment will be in the Bradys Bend Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 2, 2020.
