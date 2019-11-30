|
David H. Downing, 86, of East Brady, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Clarion Hospital.
Born Jan. 31, 1933, in East Brady, he was the son of Charles E. and Florence "Mildred" (Shawl) Downing.
On May 1, 1951, David married the former Blanche M. Fleeger, she survives.
David owned and operated his family business, Downing Sanitation, for 30 years. The business serviced many homes and businesses in East Brady, and surrounding areas. Prior to that, he worked at Pullman Standard as a welder for three years and drove truck for several years.
David enjoyed hunting, had an interest in trains, was a member of the NRA and loved family gatherings. He was a loving and kind man, who was the life of the party.
Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Blanche Downing, of East Brady; one son, Larry and wife, Linda Downing, of Fairmount City; and three daughters: Sandy and husband, Keith McLane, of Pottsville, Debbie Henry, of Valencia and Janet and husband, Donald Wyman, of New Bethlehem. He is also survived by one brother, L. Wilson and wife, Catherine Downing, of Bradys Bend; seven-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
David was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Annabelle Downing; one sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Max Slaugenhoup; and two grandchildren.
Friends of David H. Downing will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady. Additional visitation will be held from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the funeral home. The service will be celebrated by Pastor Mark Hillwig of the East Brady Baptist Church and the Rev. Lyle Westover of the Distant Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Downing family suggests memorials be made in David's name to the East Brady Ambulance Service, PO Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028. To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.