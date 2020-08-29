1/
David H. Vensel
1924 - 2020
David H. Vensel, 96, of Ford City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 28, 1924, in Manor Township, to David and Jessie Simpson Vensel.

Since 1983, David was a retired fireman from PPG Industries, Ford City, with 37 years of service.

He was a member of Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church.

David was a Class of 1941 graduate of Ford City High School.

A U.S. Army veteran, he served 29 months in the European Theatre, during World War II.

His memberships included Worthington American Legion Memorial Post 828, Ford City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4843 and Kittanning Elks Lodge No. 203.

David enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers and spending time with his family.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include five grandchildren: Jennifer and Mark Busch, James and Bonnie Vensel, Jackie and James Claypoole, Nicole and Joseph Hammett and Jeremy and Jennifer Vensel; 10 great- grandchildren: James, Zabreana, Jordan, Jackson, Samantha, Alishia, Dashiell, Joey, Jaisa and Matisse; five greatgreat grandchildren; step daughter, Rita Davis; and step great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Jessie Vensel; his wife, Rita Stitt Vensel; sons, Thomas and James Vensel; step daughter, Linda Robinson; and sisters, Mary Jane Kirkwood and Helen Smith.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. with Pastor Marty Neal officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 29, 2020.
