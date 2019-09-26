|
|
David Harold Moore, 57, formerly of Ford City, left his earthly body on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, Fla.
He was born Jan. 25, 1962, in Kittanning, to the late William Dewey Moore and Doris Jean (Crownover) Moore.
David is survived by two sisters, Bonnie L. Smith (Stephen), of Adrian and Debra L. Delp (Douglas), of Kittanning; three nephews; and one niece.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert R. Moore, who died Jan. 8, 2015.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ford City Cemetery. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the Welch Funeral Home, Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.