David Henry "Pap" "Nunny" Nunamaker, 75, of Ford Cliff, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at ACMH Hospital surrounded by many loving family members.

He was born Jan. 1, 1945, in Clarion County, the son of the late George and Viola (Edinger) Nunamaker. He is one of 18 siblings: Richard, John, Howard, Harry, Helen, Barbara, Betty, Annie, Carol, Linda, and Judy who are still surviving. Brothers: Bud, George, Paul and Donald and sisters, Shirley and Bonnie, have predeceased him. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his three Angel babies: Tammy, Angela and David.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie (Carney) Nunamaker, whom he has been married to for 43 years; Gary Lee Leightley and his wife, Sarah and Desiree; William "Bill" Leightley and his wife, Nicole, and Erika and Kasey; Vicki O'Donnell and her fiancé, Al and Brandon and his fiancée Chris, and Kaylee and Jacie. He loved and cherished all six of his grandchildren. David also has numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews he is survived by.

He worked as a coal miner, most of his life. David belonged to the United Mine Workers Union. He also worked at the Templeton Brick Yard and Bauer Block. You name it he has probably done it; there was nothing he couldn't fix or do.

He was a lifetime fireman/ fire police at Templeton VFD, and a former Kittanning Borough Councilman.

He collected classic die cast cars; he loved NASCAR even if he slept through till the last lap. He enjoyed family gatherings, the outdoors and helping people. He also enjoyed jig saw puzzles and old westerns.

Dave was a great husband, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, dad and pappy.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Gloria Carney officiating. For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.