David J. Hulings, 71, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Erie VA Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 27, 1947, son of the late William and Madeline Thompson Hulings.
David graduated from Ford City High School in 1966, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He, then worked for General Electric until his retirement.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Przepierski Hulings; six children: Katrina Shook (Matt), Philip Hulings, Raegan Anthony (Chuck), Tiffany Bess, Andrea Lipinski (Mike), and Sean Sexaur; seven siblings: Mary Ellen McWilliams (Don), Madeline Hulings, William Hulings, Cicely Harley (Jim), Eileen Foust (Jack), Clifford Hulings (Wynn), and Karen Reynolds (Jim); 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Hulings.
A gathering will be held at Capers Reception Hall, 2743 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16510, on Wednesday, Sept. 4 starting at 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. A luncheon will follow. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.