In loving memory, David Lawrence Schrecengost

Nov. 1, 1942 – June 7, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of David Schrecengost announces his passing on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 5 a.m., at his home, in Moorpark, Calif., after a great fight of battling pancreatic cancer.

Dave was born Nov. 1, 1942, in Kittanning, to Lawrence E. Schrecengost and Doris (Brown) Schrecengost.

He was brought up in the Lutheran faith.

Dave attended his entire school years in Kittanning.

He loved sports, beginning with Little League baseball with Iroquois.

You could find Dave and a few friends practicing their skills on any vacant lot.

He excelled in basketball and baseball.

Dave also enjoyed tennis.

After graduation in 1960, he received his Bachelor's degree from Westminster College, where he played basketball and baseball.

Dave was a member Sigma Nu fraternity.

He continued on for his Master's degree at Bloomsburg University and Pitt.

Dave married his wife, Sandy, in 1970.

He was a teacher and coach for 22 years.

Dave taught at Avonworth Senior High, Milton High and East Brady High.

He moved on to pursue a career in sales and management in the food service industry, eventually retiring as vice president of sales from Cambro Manufacturing, Inc., in 2011.

In 2017, Dave and his wife, Sandy, moved from Marietta, Ga., to Moorpark, Calif., to be closer to his family.

He spent numerous wonderful hours on his daughter and son-in-law's organic farm hosting tours.

Dave loved his California life, but he also enjoyed their three months of summer with his son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Megan and their three children in Dowagiac, Mich., on a small lake.

Dave's family was his life.

He has left footprints in our hearts and in our minds.

We will forever miss that tall ever-smiling man loved by so many.

He was preceded in death his parents.

In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by four grandchildren: Sophie, Jesse, Lydia and Beaudin; his sister, Marianne "Mimi" (George) Morda, of Ford City; and his nephew, Damon Morda, of Pittsburgh.

A future celebration of Dave's life will be scheduled pending the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To share memories, photos, or condolences with his family, please visit www.welchfh.com.

Once the celebration of his life is scheduled, the date and time will also be posted on this website.