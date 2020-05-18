David Paul Gabrielcik, 91, of Rural Valley (Atwood) passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, Indiana. He was born on Jan. 15, 1929, to Joseph, Sr. and Helen (Patykowski) Gabrielcik in Duquesne, Pa.David worked as a construction worker for Local No. 66 of the Operating Engineers. He attended Atwood Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Polish National Alliance, Indiana Eagles and the Moose Club in Florida.David is survived by son, David P. (Lisa) Gabrielcik, of Avonmore, Pa.; daughter, Adele (James) McGeachy, of Winchester, Va.; granddaughters, Stephanie and Jennifer Gab, and Natalie McGeachy; sisters, Louise MacAbobby, of Boardman, Ohio, and Joan (Thomas) Becker, of Austintown, Ohio; brother, William (Stephany) Gabriel, of Zephyrhills, Fla.; and his companion, Elmira Parks, of Atwood.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Sikora; and a brother, Joseph A. Gabrielcik, Jr.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com
Published in Leader Times on May 18, 2020.