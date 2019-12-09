|
|
David Paul Smith, Sr., 83, of Kittanning, died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Kittanning.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1936, in Worthington, to the late David T. and Helen E. (Wylie) Smith.
Dave was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Dave was a retired guard from Western State Penitentiary. He enjoyed golfing and bicycling.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his wife, Patricia A. (Miller) Smith; children: James W. Smith (Pam), Theodore A. (Cosette) Smith, Tricia P. (Jon) Cox, and David P. (Sandy) Smith, Jr.; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother: Art Smith; and a sister: Esther Maycock.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Smith.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Robert Hindman officiating.
Burial will follow in Ford City Cemetery.
