Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
David Paul Smith Sr.

David Paul Smith Sr. Obituary

David Paul Smith, Sr., 83, of Kittanning, died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Kittanning.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1936, in Worthington, to the late David T. and Helen E. (Wylie) Smith.

Dave was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Dave was a retired guard from Western State Penitentiary. He enjoyed golfing and bicycling.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his wife, Patricia A. (Miller) Smith; children: James W. Smith (Pam), Theodore A. (Cosette) Smith, Tricia P. (Jon) Cox, and David P. (Sandy) Smith, Jr.; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother: Art Smith; and a sister: Esther Maycock.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Smith.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Robert Hindman officiating.

Burial will follow in Ford City Cemetery.

For more information or to express online condolences please visit www.snydercrissman.com

