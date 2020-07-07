David R. Heilman, 63, of Ford City, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home, after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born May 6, 1957, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Ray and Jean (Fickes) Heilman.

He was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Church in Ford City. Dave retired from PennDOT in 2010, after 32 years of service. After retirement, he joined the staff at Welch Funeral Home, proudly working alongside his son, Michael, assisting families during their time of loss. Dave was a familiar face in Ford City, where he would often be seen out for daily walks with his Shih-Tzu, Maggie.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Smerick) Heilman; his daughter, Jill Heilman, of Ford City; his son, Michael Heilman, of Ford City; his granddaughter, Anna Heilman, of Ford City; and his brother, Tom (Elaine) Heilman, of Pasadena, Md. Dave is also survived by his extended family, including his brothers-inlaw, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and cousins.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Candy, Melanie and the rest of the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice, for the genuine and loving care they provided to Dave during the last weeks of his journey.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Parting prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Christ, Prince of Peace Church, concelebrated by Father Alan Polcyznski, Father Alan Grote and Father Eric Dinga. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201, or to Life Choices, 15A Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201 or www.yourlifechoicesinfo.com/donate.