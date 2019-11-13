Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Richard Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Richard Lewis Obituary

David Richard Lewis, 74, of NuMine, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

He was born on March 25, 1945, to Edgar and Viola (Myers) Lewis in Kittanning.

David worked as a Tel Communications instructor for Orbit Communications, Ebensburg.

He was an Army veteran serving during Vietnam.

David is survived by his wife, Rhonda (Spacht) Lewis, whom he married Aug. 27, 2000; two sons, Lindy Lewis, of Atlanta, Ga., and Christopher Lewis, of Sagamore; two daughters, Shannon McCrea and Vinessa Henry, both of Dayton ; 13 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Todd Marino officiating. Burial will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. www.carsonboyer.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -