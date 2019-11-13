|
David Richard Lewis, 74, of NuMine, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born on March 25, 1945, to Edgar and Viola (Myers) Lewis in Kittanning.
David worked as a Tel Communications instructor for Orbit Communications, Ebensburg.
He was an Army veteran serving during Vietnam.
David is survived by his wife, Rhonda (Spacht) Lewis, whom he married Aug. 27, 2000; two sons, Lindy Lewis, of Atlanta, Ga., and Christopher Lewis, of Sagamore; two daughters, Shannon McCrea and Vinessa Henry, both of Dayton ; 13 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Todd Marino officiating. Burial will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. www.carsonboyer.com.