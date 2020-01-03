|
Dawn Adell (Van Doren) Nichol, 87, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her daughter's residence.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1932, to Morrell and Lucille (Escott) Van Doren in New York City.
She was a member of Harvest Community Church in East Franklin Township.
Dawn was a 1954 graduate of Mansfield State Teachers College. She taught Home Economics, English and Physical Education at Clymer and substituted at Marion Center, Dayton and Shannock Valley.
Dawn is survived by her two sons, John R. (Soraya) Nichol, of Dayton, and Thomas E. (Valerie) Nichol, of Fall Branch, Tenn.; daughter, Jaci N. (Randy) Reefer, of Renfrew, Pa.; brother, Llewain S. Van Doren, of Brighton, Mass.; eight grandchildren: Todd, Kyla, Kate, Kasey, Jessica, Rebecca, Emily and Luke; 14 great-grandchildren: Morgan, Madison, Alex, Ethen, Bennett, Carver, Grant, Reece, Landon, Dawson, Anson, Egan, Murphy and Vera.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Wendell Nichol, who died June 27, 2015; and her older brother, Marshall Van Doren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Harvest Community Church, 143 Reed Road in East Franklin Township, with Pastor Rodney Miller officiating. Additional visitation will be held at Harvest Community Church an hour before the funeral services. Burial will take place in the Mahoning United Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Harvest Community Church, 143 Reed Road, Kittanning, PA 16201 or Mahoning United Presbyterian Cemetery, 145 N. Miller Road, Dayton, PA 16222.