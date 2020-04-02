Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Gettinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Yvonne (Lewis) Gettinger


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn Yvonne (Lewis) Gettinger Obituary

Dawn Yvonne (Lewis) Gettinger, 83, of Adrian, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born March 7, 1937, in Adrian, to the late Fred B. and Alma (Johns) Lewis, and lived in the area most of her life.

Dawn was a wife and mother. She was a member of Brush Valley Brethren Church and also attended Furnace Run Chapel and Community Church of God. She was an avid reader and was greatly involved in various church activities. Dawn was deeply devoted to Jesus Christ and his church, and her family and friends.

Survivors include her brother, Fred Lewis, of Adrian; sisters, Sara Jane (Carl) Croyle and Ann (Jerry) Tarr, all of Adrian; son, Joseph (Amy) Gettinger, of Creighton; daughter, Nina Gettinger, of Little Rock, Ark.; son, Matthias Edward Gettinger, IV, of Kittanning; grandson, Spencer Gettinger, of Fort Smith, Ark.; granddaughters, Melissa Gettinger, of Baldwin, Pa., and Rachel (Holden) Diethorn, of Syracuse, N.Y.; and grandson, Jonathan Gettinger, currently stationed at Fort Polk, La.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Matthias Edward Gettinger, III.

Due to the public health concern created by the coronavirus pandemic, private services will be held with her nephew, the Rev. Wes Lewis, officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment in Brush Valley Brethren Church Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -