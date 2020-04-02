|
Dawn Yvonne (Lewis) Gettinger, 83, of Adrian, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
She was born March 7, 1937, in Adrian, to the late Fred B. and Alma (Johns) Lewis, and lived in the area most of her life.
Dawn was a wife and mother. She was a member of Brush Valley Brethren Church and also attended Furnace Run Chapel and Community Church of God. She was an avid reader and was greatly involved in various church activities. Dawn was deeply devoted to Jesus Christ and his church, and her family and friends.
Survivors include her brother, Fred Lewis, of Adrian; sisters, Sara Jane (Carl) Croyle and Ann (Jerry) Tarr, all of Adrian; son, Joseph (Amy) Gettinger, of Creighton; daughter, Nina Gettinger, of Little Rock, Ark.; son, Matthias Edward Gettinger, IV, of Kittanning; grandson, Spencer Gettinger, of Fort Smith, Ark.; granddaughters, Melissa Gettinger, of Baldwin, Pa., and Rachel (Holden) Diethorn, of Syracuse, N.Y.; and grandson, Jonathan Gettinger, currently stationed at Fort Polk, La.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Matthias Edward Gettinger, III.
Due to the public health concern created by the coronavirus pandemic, private services will be held with her nephew, the Rev. Wes Lewis, officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment in Brush Valley Brethren Church Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.