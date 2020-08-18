Dean M. Weaver, 93, of Dayton, Pa., died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at McKinley Health Center, Brookville.

He was born Dec. 7, 1926, in Wayne Township, Armstrong County, to Duane Weaver and Hazel (Powell) Weaver.

Dean was a lifetime resident of Wayne Township, in the village of Milton.

He was employed as a truck driver for 46 years and retired from the Reddinger Coal Co. of Distant in 1996.

Dean also helped carry out the responsibilities of a family-owned farm for many years.

He enjoyed horseback riding and going on trail rides, especially the Puckety ride.

Dean was a member of the Leatherwood Anti-Horse Thief Association.

He was also a member of the Dayton District Volunteer Fire Co. and was of the Methodist faith.

He is survived by his sons, Duane D. Weaver, of Cooksburg, and Denny M. Weaver and wife, Linda, of New Bethlehem; a daughter, Nancy L. Brocious and Joe Laurie, of Homestead, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dwight Weaver and wife, Kathy, of Dayton, Pa.; sister, Betty Walker and husband, Robert, of St. Marys, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eileen M. (Fink) Weaver, whom he married Oct. 4, 1948, and died June 24, 2007; daughter, Shirley A. Buchanan, who died Sept. 14, 2001; brothers, Ronald Weaver and Harold Weaver; sister, Frances Himes; and infant sister, Ethel Weaver.

The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 East Main St., Dayton,

Pa.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Frampton officiating.

Interment will be at Mt. Zion Beautiful Lookout Cemetery, New Bethlehem, Pa.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Contributions can be made in Dean's honor to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.

Send a condolence to Dean's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit: bauerfuneral.com.