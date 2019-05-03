Debra A. Fouse, 59, of North Buffalo Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, peacefully, at ACMH Hospital in East Franklin.

Debra was born in New Kensington, on Sept. 5, 1959, a daughter of the late Dorothy (Eckman) and Donald Fouse.

Debra was a wonderful homemaker that loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Shelkey, of Kittanning, and Billie Jean Fouse, of Apollo; her son and daughter in law, David and Heather Shelkey, of Bruin, Pa.; and her eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Debra is also survived by her sister, Darlene Fouse, of Avonmore; and two brothers, Kenneth and Patty Fouse, of East Vandergrift, and Rodney

Fouse, of Vandergrift.

At the family request all services were private and the burial will be held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Allegheny Township. Redmond Funeral Home Inc., Freeport, is entrusted with the arrangements. To send an online condolence, please visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.