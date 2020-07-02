Debra L. Padgett, 63, of Shelocta, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Indiana, to Glenn and Margaret Louise (Boyer) Miller.

Debra was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. She worked at Arby's in Indiana, for 28 years as an assistant manager. She attended Mt. Union Lutheran Church in Shelocta. She enjoyed playing cards and games with her neighbors. Debra enjoyed visiting with her friends and family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Adam Padgett, of Shelocta; grandchildren: Haiden and Jackson Padgett; a sister, Patricia Kirkpatrick and husband, Dennis, of Shelocta; nephews: Charles Kirkpatrick and wife, Billie, and Nicholas Kirkpatrick and wife, Michelle, all of Shelocta; and great-nieces: Sydney, Josie and Clara Kirkpatrick.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be private.

Contributions can be made Debra's honor to the American Cancer Society, Armstrong Unit, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

