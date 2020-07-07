Della M. (Johns) McHaddon, 85, of Center Hill (Kittanning) went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

She was the daughter of David O. and Alberta N. (Cornman) Johns.

Della was a member of the Center Hill Church of the Brethren. She was a housewife, housekeeper and caregiver. She loved traveling and spending time with her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her good friend, Don Bowser.

She is survived by her sons, Harry McHaddon, of Kittanning, and John (Sheila) McHaddon, of Karns City; and daughters: Carol Sue Cornetti (Don Smith), of Kittanning, Sandra (Ricky) Reesman, of Dayton, Molly (Mike) Shaffer, of Ford City and Deniese McHaddon, at home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. McHaddon; and sisters, C. Jean Neale and Barbara Roofner.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday,

July 8, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, at Center Hill Church of the Brethren, 2039 Freeport Road in North Buffalo Township, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Hindman officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Ronald A. Lerner, 74, of Ford City, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence,

He was born May 12, 1946, in Kittanning, to Frank Paul and Anna Dorothy Slabon Lerner.

Ron was retired from Eljer Pottery, Ford City.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Ford City.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he served during the Vietnam War, where he was a Hospital Corpsman. He served with the Nuclear Biological and Chemical Defense Personnel for the U.S. Marine Corps. Ron also served in the U.S. National