Della M. (Johns) McHaddon
Della M. (Johns) McHaddon, 85, of Center Hill (Kittanning) went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

She was the daughter of David O. and Alberta N. (Cornman) Johns.

Della was a member of the Center Hill Church of the Brethren. She was a housewife, housekeeper and caregiver. She loved traveling and spending time with her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her good friend, Don Bowser.

She is survived by her sons, Harry McHaddon, of Kittanning, and John (Sheila) McHaddon, of Karns City; and daughters: Carol Sue Cornetti (Don Smith), of Kittanning, Sandra (Ricky) Reesman, of Dayton, Molly (Mike) Shaffer, of Ford City and Deniese McHaddon, at home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. McHaddon; and sisters, C. Jean Neale and Barbara Roofner.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday,

July 8, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, at Center Hill Church of the Brethren, 2039 Freeport Road in North Buffalo Township, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Hindman officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Published in Leader Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
